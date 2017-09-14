Kick Off: ATL's magnificent 7 | 'Caps go top of West | Get your #ScarvesUp

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Atlanta "kicks the extra point" vs. Revs

Atlanta United ran wild against 9-man guests New England on Wednesday night, chalking up a 7-0 win. Josef Martinez netted a first-half hat trick as the home side moved six points clear of the Eastern Conference playoff line. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The Five Stripes kept hunting for goals until the last minute, claiming they wished to show respect for the game and their opponents by keeping their collective foot on the pedal. READ MORE

Whitecaps reach Western summit

Vancouver stands atop the West with games still in hand following Wednesday night's 3-0 victory over visitors Minnesota United. Brek Shea led the way with a goal and an assist as the home side ran their win streak to three games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Whitecaps boss Carl Robinson says his side have rounded into a conference title contender thanks to a group of talented young veterans that are giving their all. READ MORE

Injury report: Seba, Altidore, Morris

Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC have revealed that both Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco will be staying home this weekend when they travel to face the LA Galaxy. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Seattle has revealed that Jordan Morris' hamstring injury is bad enough that the recovery period will unfortunately be measured in weeks instead of days. READ MORE

#ScarvesUp in September

As part of the Kick Childhood Cancer campaign, MLS will donate $1 to Children's Oncology Group for all #ScarvesUp posts on Instagram and Twitter for the rest of the month. READ MORE

Gilardino lobbies for Impact deal

Former Italy striker Alberto Gilardino says he wants to earn a deal from his Montreal audition, with the aim of closing his career by scoring plenty of goals for the Impact. READ MORE

Curtin: Youngsters must earn PT

Though his team all but out of the playoff race, Philly Union coach Jim Curtin insists he won't be playing out the string with all his young players. READ MORE

Bradley responds to Lalas barbs

United States skipper Michael Bradley unbothered by the heated criticism recently levied against the team by FOX Soccer analyst and former USMNT star Alexi Lalas. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Who's the MVP front-runner: David Villa or Diego Valeri?