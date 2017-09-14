ExtraTime Radio: Touchdown, Atlanta United! | 'Caps Carl Robinson 1v1

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: Football scores in soccer? Atlanta United are so comfy in Mercedez-Benz Stadium that they're putting up touchdowns. After a 7-0 win that has folks dreaming big, ATLUTD president Darren Eales (9:30) joins the guys to talk a history-making expansion season. After the break -- and a convo about that Alexi Lalas rant -- Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson (37:45) explains what has the 'Caps in first place. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

What happens when Atlanta United see red? We're talking two first-half red cards to the second-ever visitors to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. We're talking 9 vs. 11 when Josef Martinez is feeling it and Miguel Almiron is ready to ride. A soccer touchdown, that's what happens.

After the Revs suffered a historic 7-0 defeat, the guys argue about running up the score and whether Tata Martino should have gone even numbers just to keep his side rested. Then ATLUTD president Darren Eales (9:30) calls in to rave about an incredible season so far, give Tata credit for keeping things even keel and basically guarantee that a new single-season attendance record will be set on Saturday.

After the break, Vancouver head coach Carl Robinson (37:45) joins Andrew and David to explain how the Whitecaps fought their way into first place, what tier of attacker Yordy Reyna falls in and why Thierry Henry still wanted to be coached with the Red Bulls. Plus, all your questions, comments and banter in the Mailbag as the Hot-Take Hotline lights up for the

