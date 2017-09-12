Do the LA Galaxy already have their goalkeeper of the future?

It was an under-the-radar signing that could turn out to be a massive addition by the time next year rolls around.

The LA Galaxy signed 20-year-old goalkeeper Justin Vom Steeg to a reserve contract with their LA Galaxy II side on Friday. But this 20-year-old is a long-time US youth national team goalkeeper who has already played professionally in Germany.

Given all the issues that the LA Galaxy have experienced in goal this year — they’ve had three goalkeepers man the net for them this year with none able to lock up the starting role — Vom Steeg might become a viable option for the first team sooner than Galaxy fans think.

This is potentially a big get by the Galaxy, and potentially a solution to their long-running goalkeeper concerns.https://t.co/8Ma51w8cKt — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) September 8, 2017

Here’s a more detailed assessment by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle:

"It's unclear just how good Vom Steeg can be, but generally speaking he's been regarded as one of the best US youth goalkeeper prospects for the last few years. He’s big, and pretty agile, has a good presence in the box... lots of things that the Galaxy have been missing.

"My guess is he spends the rest of the year with Los Dos, then signs an MLS contract next season. If he's as good as I (and others) seem to think, he should be able to challenge for a starter's role sometime in the next couple of years."

Clement Diop (10 starts), Brian Rowe (12 starts) and Jon Kempin (five starts) have all alternated in goal for the LA Galaxy in 2017, with Kempin forced to come out of their Week 27 draw in Seattle due to injury.