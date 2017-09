Matt Doyle joins Andrew Wiebe on ExtraTime Live driven by Continental to break down Atlanta United's historic first game in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Can the Five Stripes can maintain their outstanding home form and climb up the Eastern Conference table?

Want more MLS analysis, banter and news? Make sure you don't miss a show by liking the ExtraTime Live Facebook page! You'll be notified every time the guys hit the airwaves.