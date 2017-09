Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle drill down into Toronto FC's remarkable 2017 season and the team's chase for MLS history on ExtraTime Live driven by Continental. With the Supporters' Shield basically in the bag, can they claim the title of best MLS team of all-time? Only time will tell.

Want more MLS analysis, banter and news? Make sure you don't miss a show by liking the ExtraTime Live Facebook page! You'll be notified every time the guys hit the airwaves.