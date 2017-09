Matt Doyle joins Andrew Wiebe on ExtraTime Live driven by Continental to tell you what you need to know from MLS Week 27, including Toronto FC's playoff checkmark, Sacha Kljestan's chase for assist history and Montreal's fading playoff hopes.

