DC United vs. Orlando City SC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

D.C. United vs. Orlando City SC

2017 MLS Regular Season

RFK Stadium – Washington, D.C.

Saturday, Sept. 9 – 7 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

With the playoffs looking out of reach for both D.C. United and Orlando City SC, Saturday’s match between the sides at RFK Stadium is all about building momentum and creating some positivity for the stretch run.

To their credit, D.C. have shown plenty of fight in recent weeks. United have won three in a row since they signed Paul Arriola, Zoltan Stieber and Russell Canouse in the summer transfer window, and would move out of the Eastern Conference basement and into a tie with Orlando with a win on Saturday. With the new additions on board and the defense playing well, there’s reason for hope in D.C. ahead of the opening of Audi Field in 2018.

Orlando are on the opposite end of the spectrum. The Lions started the season very well, but have been in a tailspin since the start of May. They’re 2-11-7 over the last four months, and enter Saturday’s match on an eight-game winless streak. They were routed 4-0 at New England last Saturday, and didn’t show much spirit in the lopsided loss at Gillette Stadium.

DC United

Suspended: None

None International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – M Rob Vincent (left meniscus), M Patrick Nyarko (concussion), D Taylor Kemp (hip injury), F Bruno Miranda (thigh injury), D Steve Birnbaum (concussion)

Projected Starting XI

(4-2-3-1, left to right)

Bill Hamid – Nick DeLeon, Kofi Opare, Jalen Robinson, Sean Franklin – Russell Canouse, Marcelo Sarvas – Zoltan Stieber, Luciano Acosta, Paul Arriola – Patrick Mullins

Notes: D.C. United have won their last three league games. United have only won four consecutive regular season MLS games once since August 2014 (Sept. 24-Oct. 16, 2016). … Luciano Acosta leads all players in the league with 66 dribbles completed so far this season. Only two other players have completed more than 50 dribbles this year.

Orlando City SC

Suspended: Jose Aja (red card), Will Johnson (READ)

Jose Aja (red card), Will Johnson (READ) International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – M Richie Laryea (hamstring injury), GK Josh Saunders (neck injury, out for season); QUESTIONABLE: D Jonathan Spector (knee injury)

Projected Starting XI

(4-4-2 diamond, left to right)

Joe Bendik – Donny Toia, Tommy Redding, Leo Pereira, Scott Sutter – Antonio Nocerino, Servando Carrasco, Dillon Powers, Kaká – Dom Dwyer, Cyle Larin

Notes: Orlando are winless in their last eight games (6L-2D) and they’ve been outscored 17-6 along that run. They have scored multiple goals only three times in their last 20 league games. … Orlando City only have one goal in the opening 15 minutes of second halves this year, the fewest in the league. Philadelphia (three) are the only other team with less than four goals in the opening 15 minutes of the second halves of their games so far this year.

All-Time Series

This is the second and final meeting between D.C. and Orlando this year. Orlando took the first matchup, beating United 2-0 in Florida on May 31.

Overall: D.C. 3 wins (9 goals) … Orlando 3 wins (9 goals) … 0 draws

D.C. 3 wins (9 goals) … Orlando 3 wins (9 goals) … 0 draws At D.C.: D.C. 2 wins (6 goals) … Orlando 0 wins (0 goals) … 0 draws

Referees:

Referee: Dave Gantar

Assistant Referees: Eric Boria, Jason White

Fourth Official: Caleb Mendez

VAR: Guido Gonzales, Jr.