Jermaine Jones focusing on task with LA Galaxy, not USMNT return

CARSON, Calif -- The US national team grabbed just one point from this past round of World Cup qualifiers, and LA Galaxy midfielder Jermaine Jones could do nothing but watch from home.

When asked about the games after practice on Thursday, Jones didn’t have much to say about their performances. He did have some thoughts about his status with the national team, however.

“If you’re there and they lose [critics] say, 'Jermaine is too old,'” said Jones, “If they go into Honduras and they’re missing the fighting part, [critics] say, 'Oh we can use him.' For me right now I’m concentrated on Galaxy.

“I know I came from a long-time injury, I got injured with the toe, so me and [US head coach Bruce Arena] we talked and everything is okay. If I’m 100 percent fit I want to focus first on the Galaxy, get that playoff spot, then focus in October on making the national team roster.”

That toe injury was suffered during the Galaxy’s loss to New York City FC, and Jones stayed on the bench for LA’s next two matches as a result. He has been using the line that every game is a final since he returned to full health, but knows that his club's playoff hopes are slim even after they posted a 3-0 win over the Colorado Rapids this past weekend.

That's why that key phrase remains.

“I think the whole team after losing and losing, trying everything and nothing comes up with it -- that home win for everyone was good," said Jones. "It’s a good feeling, when you win games. Now we have to treat every game like a final.”

As far as traveling north and playing the Seattle Sounders at CenturyLink Field on Sunday (9 pm ET | FS1; TVAS in Canada), Jones did not mince words.

“It’s horrible to play there,” said Jones. “It’s turf. It’s a good atmosphere. Respect to the fans in Seattle, they’re always good. It’s the turf field, and everybody knows turf is not easy to play [on].”