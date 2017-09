The first episode of MLS Round Table presented by Target focuses on Youth in MLS. In part one, host Calen Carr speaks with Tab Ramos, Luchi Gonzalez, and MLS Homegrowns Tyler Adams and Justen Glad about the different pathways to the pros. MLS Round Table is a five-episode series dissecting different topics relevant to Major League Soccer. Each episode is broken up into three parts that dive into the details of the different topics.