Panamanian side will have definite MLS flavor for WCQ vs. T&T

Facing an uphill fight to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia, but now with a solid chance to move up in the standings, Panama have called upon a host of current and former MLSers to get the job done in Tuesday's Hexagonal match against last-place Trinidad & Tobago.

The starting XI, confirmed by the Panamanian federation on Sunday evening, includes the Canaleros' captain, Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres, as well as center back Fidel Escobar and fullback Michael Amir Murrillo of the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Anibal Godoy.

Four MLS alumni are also in the XI against the Soca Warriors: midfielders Alberto Quintero and Gabriel Gomez, striker Blas Perez and forward Gabriel Torres.

Panama sit fifth in the six-team Hex, on seven points after seven matches, but are only one point behind the third-place United States and fourth-place Honduras. Those two sides meet on Tuesday, which gives Panama an opportunity to pass at least one side – or both, if they win and the US and Honduras draw – with a three-point take at home.