Kick Off: Fire end slide | Nguyen ties record | Canada tops Jamaica

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Fire get well in Montreal

Bastian Schweinsteiger netted the only goal Chicago would need to halt their four-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory away to Montreal. The Fire climbed back up to third place in the East, while the their beaten hosts missed a chance to move above the red line. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

In his weekend review, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle hailed a big outing from injury returnee Matt Polster as the main ingredient in the Fire's winning recipe. READ MORE

10-man FC Dallas rally for point

FC Dallas nudged back above the playoff line in the West thanks to a 2-2 double fightback draw against the visiting New York Red Bulls on Saturday night. A late penalty strike by Mauro Diaz left RBNY winless in three. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

After watching his side rally twice with 10 men, FC Dallas boss Oscar Pareja praised his charges for a "remarkable" performance. READ MORE

Kamara gets his hat trick, Nguyen ties assist record

Kei Kamara struck for his first MLS hat trick as New England enjoyed a 4-0 stroll past Saturday guests Orlando City. The win pulled the victors to within four points of the East's last playoff slot, while the Lions saw their win drought reach eight games. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Lee Nguyen tied an MLS record in the rout, joining Dwayne De Rosario, Landon Donovan, Chris Henderson and Carlos Valderrama as the only players to have chalked up four helpers in a single game. READ MORE

Galaxy scores sorely-needed home win

The LA Galaxy kept their slim playoff hopes alive and kicking with a 3-0 home win over Colorado on Saturday night. The result was sweet relief for the StubHub Center residents, who won their first home game since April to snap an 0-9-1 slide. RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

The Galaxy also added some help for the heart of defense this weekend by completing the rumored signing of veteran center back Michael Ciani. READ MORE

Jackson-Hamel stars as Canada tops Jamaica

It was payback time for Canada on Saturday night, when they exacted revenge on the team that knocked them out of this summer's Gold Cup with a 2-0 friendly win over Jamaica in Toronto. RECAP

A pair of Montreal players starred, with forward Anthony Jackson-Hamel notching early winner and an assist and midfielder Samuel Piette ruling central park for the victors. READ MORE

Crunch time for the USMNT

In the aftermath of Friday's galling home loss to Costa Rica, the USA Today's Martin Rogers wrote that the USMNT's drive to qualify for World Cup may be on the line in Tuesday's high pressure qualifier at Honduras (5:30 pm ET | beIN Sports, NBC Universo). READ MORE

Villa nicked on Spain duty

After picking up a mild adductor strain while earning his 98th cap in a 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Italy on Saturday night, David Villa has left Spain camp to return to New York City FC. READ MORE

Nicolas Lodeiro, recruitment officer?

The scuttlebutt about Seattle playmaker Nicolas Lodeiro laying the foundation for Barcelona star Luis Suarez to call CenturyLink Field home one day is sure to grow after an Instagram photo showing the Uruguay teammates holding a Sounders jersey went up over the weekend. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Kei Kamara reflects on ill-fated "skateboard grind"