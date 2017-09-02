Montreal Impact 0, Chicago Fire 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

At last, the Chicago Fire are back in the win column.

The Fire went into Stade Saputo and defeated a 10-man Montreal Impact side, 1-0, on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak. The decisive goal came from Bastian Schweinsteiger in the 59th minute when he finished off a low cross from Matt Polster.

The Impact conceded the goal shortly after losing debuting defender Deian Boldor to a red card following the use of Video Review. Boldor was sent off by referee Baldomero Toledo for a challenge on Schweinsteiger in the 50th minute, and that gave Chicago a numerical advantage on the field that they capitalized on.

59' – CHI – Bastian Schweinsteiger Watch

GAME-CHANGER: Plenty of fans and observers are likely going to be talking about the controversial call from Toledo. In the 59th minute, Toledo issued the debuting Boldor a yellow card for a late challenge on Schweinsteiger. Toledo eventually went to the sideline to get another look at the play via Video Review, and deemed it worthy of a red. He promptly sent off Boldor, leaving the Impact down a man for the rest of the game. SCHWEINSTEIGER SHINES: Not only did Schweinsteiger score the winner with a one-timed effort, but he was constantly in the thick of things for Chicago. He was actively involved in trying to build up attacks, and even delivered one scrumptious through ball in the second half with the outside part of his right foot. The only negative on the night for the German veteran was that he left the game in the 79th minute with an injury. Chicago are holding their collective breaths. LACKING QUALITY: Even before Boldor was sent off, Montreal struggled to get much going in the attack. Star playmaker Ignacio Piatti tried to make things happen, but was not able to make a difference en route to having his consecutive goal-scoring streak snapped at five games. The absence of Blerim Dzemaili, who is away on international duty, was felt, as no one else stepped up to help ease the pressure off Piatti.

