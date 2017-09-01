Tune in to Club & Country: After the Whistle following USA vs. Costa Rica

Clint Dempsey didn't mince words this week, calling United States' World Cup Qualifier against Costa Rica on Friday night (6:55 pm ET; ESPN, Univision and UDN) a must-win game as the Americans push toward qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

With the stakes sky high, MLSsoccer.com is heading to at Red Bull Arena for a special Hex edition of Club & Country: After the Whistle to break down all the action. When ESPN goes off the air at 9 pm ET, switch over to YouTube or Facebook Live for continued analysis, banter and maybe even a hot take or two!

ExtraTime Radio's Andrew Wiebe and David Gass will be joined by Arielle Castillo and special guests, but as always, you drive the conversation. Make your voice heard via the Hot-Take Hotline (text or call at 401-206-0657 with your question or thoughts on the game) and via Twitter or the comments section.