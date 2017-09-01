Kick Off: US challenges Costa Rica | Kick Childhood Cancer | Wk 26 Preview

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

MLS "Goes Gold" in September

For the fourth year running, MLS WORKS is vowing to help "Kick Childhood Cancer" with a special league-wide campaign during September. This year's efforts benefit Children's Oncology Group, the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research. READ MORE | #SCARVESUP

US aim to leapfrog Costa Rica

The US national team can wrest second place in the CONCACAF Hex away from Costa Rica when the two meet for an important World Cup qualifier at Red Bull Arena on Friday (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN). The USMNT is unbeaten since Bruce Arena took over for his second stint in charge last November, and used late goals from Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore to knock the Ticos out of July's Gold Cup. PREVIEW

Who should Arena start against the Ticos? We have lineup suggestions based on lessons gleaned from recent meetings between the rivals. READ MORE

Meanwhile, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle says the Nats have some questions to answer moving forward. READ MORE

Canada host Jamaica in Toronto

Octavio Zambrano and his Canada side will be looking for some payback for a Gold Cup ouster when they host Jamaica in Toronto on Saturday (7 pm ET | TSN1/4, RDS2). The last time these two teams faced off at BMO Field – three years ago – Les Rouges pulled off a 3-1 victory. PREVIEW

For Canada sensation Alphonso Davies, life these days involves striking the proper balance between his burgeoning stardom and being a typical kid. READ MORE

Impact, Fire aim to re-ignite winning ways

Two teams that headed in opposite directions during August will lock horns on Saturday when Chicago comes to Montreal (7 pm ET | TVA Sports; MLS LIVE in US). The Fire, who have dropped four straight, don't normally enjoy their visits to Stade Saputo, where they've won just once in eight tries. PREVIEW

Though a bit shorthanded due to international call-ups, the Impact will still have Alcatel Player of the Month winner Ignacio Piatti in uniform on Saturday. READ MORE

Dallas and Red Bulls collide

FC Dallas will aim to halt their slide and regain a Western Conference slot in the Audi 2017 MLS Cup Playoffs when they host the New York Red Bulls for a Saturday duel (9 pm ET | UniMás, facebook.com/MLSenUnivision; MLS LIVE in Canada). RBNY, who have fared well at Toyota Stadium over the years, are 3-1-2 in their last games there. PREVIEW

Intent on keeping their side together for an MLS Cup run, FC Dallas have knocked back San Lorenzo's double-bid for Michael Barrios and Maxi Urruti. READ MORE

Can Revs or Lions stay alive?

Both New England and guests Orlando City will be desperate for the three points needed to stay involved in the playoff race when they square off at Gillette on Saturday (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The teams have evenly split their five prior meetings, with each side winning once to go with three draws. PREVIEW

With their postseason hopes withering and Cyle Larin away on Canada duty, Orlando City are counting on Dom Dwyer to start producing offense this weekend. READ MORE

Will LA or Colorado snap the slide?

A pair of teams chasing a long-sought victory clash at StubHub Center when the LA Galaxy welcome Colorado in the MLS LIVE Free Match of the Week on Saturday (11 pm ET | MLS LIVE). While the Rapids are winless on their last five visits to the City of Angels, they have managed three draws during that span. PREVIEW | MLS LIVE INFO

Jermaine Jones is now fit and ready to return to the Galaxy lineup, and is urging his teammates to treat every game like a final if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. READ MORE

Morris becomes a Diabetes mentor

Seattle ace Jordan Morris suffers from Type-1 Diabetes, and he is now taking time to teach kids how to balance managing the disease and playing soccer at each USMNT camp stop. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

Check out the top 10 MLS goals of August