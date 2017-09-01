Jermaine Jones expects to play Saturday as Galaxy desperate for win

Jermaine Jones expects to be back in action when the LA Galaxy welcome the Colorado Rapids on Saturday, after missing the past two games with a toe injury, according to Adam Serrano's report on the club website.

“I still have two stitches inside, and they wanted to take them off on Saturday before the game," Jones told Serrano. "The doctors gave me the green light, and I’m ready to go."

Whether he starts in LA's attempt to snap a 10-match winless run will be up to coach Sigi Schmid.

"I always say that I want to play and I want to try to help the team," Jones said. "The coach makes the decision, but I think it’s important especially now against Colorado at home that we get the win.”

The Galaxy have gone 0-9-1 in their last time, and have earned just one victory in 13 previous league matches at StubHub Center. They currently sit 13 points below the playoff line.

“Every game is a final. That’s how you have to see it," Jones said. "I don’t want to talk about playoffs, the light is still there, but it’s so small."