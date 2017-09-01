In hurricane's wake, Dynamo train in Dallas as hearts remain in Houston

For the first time since Hurricane Harvey hit Houston over the weekend, the Dynamo returned to training on Thursday. The Dynamo and NWSL club Houston Dash bussed from Houston to the Dallas area on Wednesday, and got in their first practices since Harvey hit Texas at FC Dallas’ Toyota Stadium complex.

Dynamo players and coaches welcomed the opportunity to get back on the field after a trying few days, but their minds were never far from the devastation in and around Houston.

“We haven't been together for a week now, and obviously we have some things to catch up on. We all have had pretty mixed emotions this last week, but inside these lines I think is our place where we can enjoy what we do and express ourselves, have fun and smile,” said defender A.J. DeLaGarza. “We can kind of forget everything outside of those lines at least for a hour and a half to two hours. It's good to be back and everyone is safe, aside from material things. We can't complain."

The Dynamo opened BBVA Compass Stadium earlier this week for a supply drive for residents affected by the storm, and the club teamed with the Dash and MLS on Thursday to pledge a combined $1 million to relief efforts. DeLaGarza and head coach Wilmer Cabrera both noted that they hoped the team could serve as an inspiration for a city in dire need of a symbol of positivity as they head into the stretch run of the 2017 season.

The fifth-place club have a scheduled bye this weekend, followed by a planned return to action in Houston on Saturday, September 9 vs. the Colorado Rapids.

"It is important for us to get back together, to regroup and start thinking how we are going to prepare ourselves to not only recover from what happened, but how can we bring the Houston Dynamo, the city of Houston and Houstonians together,” Cabrera said. “We need to take this as an opportunity to get stronger, more united and more supportive. That's why we want to make sure we are 100-percent prepared for what is coming in front of us.

“Now after what happened, that it’s a situation to demonstrate how the Houston Dynamo, Houstonians and the city is and how are going to try to respond to the people to give them support, make them feel proud and to show them no matter what happens, we are going to continue fighting to get better and make them feel proud."