How the US could clinch a World Cup berth vs. Costa Rica and Honduras

The US men’s national team could theoretically clinch a spot in the World Cup on Tuesday – it’s just a bit of a longshot.

The US are in third in the CONCACAF Hexagonal standings heading into Friday’s match against Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN) and Tuesday’s contest at Honduras. In order to secure a spot in Russia in this round of qualifying, they’ll need to win both of their matches and hope for a very specific, somewhat unlikely set of results around the Hex.

Here’s how things will need to shake out over the next two Hex matchdays in order for the US to qualify:

Friday Needed Result US vs. Costa Rica US win Trinidad & Tobago vs. Honduras Draw Mexico vs. Panama Mexico win

If all of that plays out, here’s the set of results the US would need on Tuesday: