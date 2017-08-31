NGUYENing: The Lee Nguyen Story | Trailer

With 8 goals and 10 assists through 23 games this season, New England Revolution midfielder Lee Nguyen is approaching career milestones of 50 goals and 50 assists in regular season play. Among active players, only Javier Morales, Diego Valeri, Federico Higuain and Nguyen have surpassed 40 + 40.



Director Alfonso Bui’s impressive new documentary, NGUYENing: The Lee Nguyen Story, which debuts Saturday (6:30pm ET | CSN New England), shows how a small Vietnamese-American kid from Texas became one of the most dynamic and productive playmakers in MLS history.



Improbable, complicated and distinct, Nguyen’s rise to stardom required persistence and resilience.



For those outside the New England area, NGUYENing will be released September 7 on Major League Soccer's YouTube channel.