MLS releases "Houston Strong" T-Shirts benefitting American Red Cross

Hurricane Harvey has devastated the Houston metro area and other parts of the Gulf Coast over the last week, impacting the lives of millions of residents and causing billions of dollars in damage.

Help is needed – and you can lend a hand.

Major League Soccer has partnered with the American Red Cross to help those affected by Harvey and the Houston Dynamo have already made significant efforts in the community.

MLS supporters have pitched in, too, with the three major supporter groups in Texas – the Texian Army (Houston Dynamo), the Dallas Beer Guardians (FC Dallas) and the 210 Alliance (San Antonio FC) – teaming up to start an fundraising and supply-gathering effort called “Enemies for 90… Texans for life.”

Now, fans can buy “Houston Strong” T-Shirts on MLSstore.com, with all proceeds going directly to the Red Cross. The shirts are being sold as part of a multi-league initiative involving multiple teams from Houston and Texas.

More info on how to help Harvey relief efforts can be found here.