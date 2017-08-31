Kick Off: US, Canada set for WCQs | Hall of Fame to open October 2018

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Dempsey: US competition tougher than ever

A big debate within the US soccer bubble revolves around the question of whether Clint Dempsey should remain a starter or is now better suited for a super-sub role; he thinks the issue is more complicated. As the Nats continue prepping for Friday's key World Cup qualifier with guests Costa Rica (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN), the Seattle star has declared that the team's attacking depth is deeper than it's ever been. READ MORE | USA-CRC PREVIEW

How many points does Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle predict the USMNT can take away from the forthcoming qualifiers? He answers that question and more in his latest Twitter mailbag column. READ MORE

Hutchinson keeps Canada door open

Though some observers figured that Atiba Hutchinson's return to the Canada fold after a year-long sabbatical would also include his last international game, manager Octavio Zambrano revealed that the veteran midfielder will be staying open to call-ups after Saturday's friendly with Jamaica (7 pm ET | TSN1/4, RDS2). READ MORE | CAN-JAM PREVIEW

Couch: TFC's Vanney cruising to Coach of the Year

With all the excellence at BMO Field this season, Ben Couch says that Toronto FC boss Greg Vanney should be the easy choice when it comes time to hand out the MLS Coach of the Year award. READ MORE

Another candidate for the award, NYCFC's Patrick Vieira says he's very happy at Yankee Stadium and says he has no intention of leaving any time soon. READ MORE

Crew SC deal Naess to Heerenveen

Columbus have announced the sale of defender Nicolai Naess to Dutch side Heerenveen. In just over a year at MAPFRE Stadium, the 24-year-old worked 32 Crew SC contests across all competitions. READ MORE

Hall of Fame to open Fall 2018

FC Dallas have announced that the new National Soccer Hall of Fame will open when the 2018 class is inducted in October of next year. READ MORE

How David Villa's career brought him to NYC

New York City FC star David Villa recently earned yet another call-up to the Spanish national team, based on his stellar two-plus years in MLS. Take a trip along Villa's Etihad Airways MLS Flight Path to track each step in a dream career that has included a World Cup, UEFA Champions League glory, and – most recently – an MLS MVP nod. VIEW FLIGHT PATH

MLS coping, coming together in Harvey's wake

Though he now plays for Orlando City, Giles Barnes still lives in Houston and he's been preoccupied with gaining updates on his family and home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. READ MORE

Though they're on opposite sides come Texas Derby time, supporters' groups in Dallas and Houston have teamed up to benefit the victims of Hurricane Harvey. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch

