The story of Kearny, New Jersey and its soccer legacy | MLS Insider

Three of Major League Soccer's founding fathers hail from Kearny, New Jersey, a blue-collar town adjacent to Newark. John Harkes visits with his father and longtime friends in the soccer-soaked community that cultivated him and fellow U.S. World Cup legends Tab Ramos and Tony Meola.

This episode originally aired in December 2014. The United States will play its first-ever World Cup qualifier in New Jersey on September 1, 2017, when they face Costa Rica at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, located just a stone's throw away from Kearny.