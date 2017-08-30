Kick Off: US prep for Ticos | Kinnear joins LA | Two recruits for CanMNT?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Fire, Toros losing power

After spending much of the season at or near the top of our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings, both Chicago and FC Dallas have now fallen out of the top 10. READ MORE

USMNT set to tackle Ticos

We're now just two days away from the US national team's return to World Cup qualifying play. They will host Costa Rica on Friday (6:30 pm ET | ESPN, Univision, UDN) with the chance to climb past them into second place in the Hex with a win. PREVIEW

Despite some notable injuries in defense this week, Tim Howard and coach Bruce Arena have confidence in the available players to help cover their absences. READ MORE

Canada's recruitment drive

Meanwhile, across the border, Canada manager Octavio Zambrano is trying to bag some new recruits. He recently told Sportsnet's John Molinaro that he has a shot at convincing Atalanta midfielder Bryan Cristante and Braga defender Ricardo Ferreira to switch their international allegiances from Italy and Portugal, respectively. READ MORE

Canada will also be in action over the international break, with Zambrano's current charges set to take on a familiar foe in a friendly at BMO Field: Jamaica (7 pm ET | TSN 1/4, RDS2). The match will be a reprise of their Gold Cup quarterfinal just 41 days ago, which saw the Reggae Boyz take a 2-1 win en route to an appearance in the final. PREVIEW

Kinnear joins Galaxy staff

The LA Galaxy have added great experience to their coaching staff by hiring former San Jose Earthquakes boss Dominic Kinnear. The former US international stands third on the league's all-time chart for coaching wins and won a pair of MLS Cups while with Houston. READ MORE

NYCFC lose another defender

Patrick Vieira's selection crisis in defense has worsened, with Ethan White now ruled out for a month after suffering a calf strain in their weekend derby draw. Midfielder Mikey Lopez was also injured in the match, and will miss a similar amount of time. READ MORE

Considering their injury woes at the back, it's no wonder they've offered a trial to Slovenia defender Andraz Struna, who was a teammate of Perry Kitchen at Scottish side Hearts last season. READ MORE

All of the Lights

Less than three weeks after their entry into USL was officially announced, Las Vegas’ pro soccer now has a name. Las Vegas Lights FC was the winning candidate in a fan poll, which saw 10,371 fans vote online. The team will begin play in 2018 in Las Vegas’ Cashman Stadium, but not before fans also have a say in designing the new club's logo. READ MORE

Beister on trial with Fire

The Chicago Fire are also looking for reinforcements. They're reportedly auditioning erstwhile Mainz attacker Maximilian Beister. READ MORE

Hamid's auction for Sierra Leone relief

D.C. United 'keeper Bill Hamid is auctioning off game-worn jerseys to benefit victims of a deadly mudslide in Sierra Leone, where his family hails from. READ MORE

Support hurricane relief for Houston

Fans around the league can continue to offer support for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Houston. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

Simon Borg hits Instant Replay on Week 25's controversial calls