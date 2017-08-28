FOX's Rob Stone says to be on the lookout for big LA Galaxy news Tuesday

Expect some significant @LAGalaxy news around Tuesday — Rob Stone (@RobStoneONFOX) August 28, 2017

While the LA Galaxy were locked in a Cali Classico battle with the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday, FOX and FS1 TV host Rob Stone alerted his Twitter followers from the StubHub Center that some "significant" Galaxy news may be coming Tuesday.

Just what kind of news? Well, hardly anything would be a surprise during a frustrating, highly unusual season for one of MLS' most decorated and historically consistent clubs.

From the firing of coach Curt Onalfo in late July to the signing of Jonathan dos Santos and departure of Jelle Van Damme this month, just this summer there have been plenty of headlines for the Galaxy. That's in a season when they've incredibly won only one home match so far, a streak that continued in Sunday's 3-0 loss to San Jose.

So what could be next? Well there's only one way to find out. Stay tuned.