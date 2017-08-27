Video Review: LA Galaxy penalty kick overturned as foul ruled outside box

In the 49th minute of the Week 25 match between the LA Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, referee Chris Penso ordered a Video Review after awarding a penalty kick to the LA Galaxy as a result of a foul committed by Darwin Ceren on Joao Pedro on the edge of the area.Following Video Review it was determined that the foul was committed outside the box. After receiving this information from the VAR, Penso overturned his original decision and instead awarded a free kick to the LA Galaxy outside the area.For more information on Video Review and to view other instances of Video Review, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.