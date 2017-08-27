Video Review: Colorado awarded goal originally disallowed for offside

In the 83rd minute of the Week 25 match between Real Salt Lake and the Colorado Rapids, referee Jorge Gonzalez ordered a Video Review following a Colorado Rapids goal that was originally disallowed on the field due to an offside flag.Following the Video Review, the goal scored on a header by Colorado's Josh Gatt was allowed to stand after it was determined that there was no offside infraction in the attacking phase of play leading up to the goal.For more information on Video Review and to view other instances of Video Review, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.