Portland Timbers' Jeff Attinella wins MLS Save of the Week for Week 24

Jeff Attinella is taking full advantage of his recent run of starts with the Portland Timbers.

Attinella has started Portland’s last two matches while Jake Gleeson nurses a hamstring injury, recording a 2-1 win against Colorado on Wednesday after notching a shutout victory against the New York Red Bulls last weekend.

He added another plaudit to his two victories on Friday, when it was revealed that he won MLS Save of the Week for Week 24.

Attinella won the award for his miraculous stop on a close-range Sal Zizzo header late in the Timbers’ win against the Red Bulls. He received 38 percent of the Save of the Week vote, seven percentage points more than runner-up Montreal goalkeeper Evan Bush. D.C.’s Bill Hamid (28 percent), FC Dallas’ Jesse Gonzalez (2 percent) and New England’s Cody Cropper (1 percent) rounded out the vote.

Portland will return to action on Sunday, when they’ll take on archrival Seattle Sounders for first-place in the West at CenturyLink Field (9:30 pm ET; FS1 in the US | MLS LIVE in Canada). It’s unclear whether Attinella will get his third straight start or if Gleeson will return from injury and be reinserted into the XI against Seattle.

