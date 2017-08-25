Next New York Derby in playoffs? “An exciting proposition for both clubs"

HARRISON, N.J. – It’s a rivalry that percolates with each meeting. Ten times New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls have faced each other and the derby has seen a bit of everything.

There was that famous 7-0 win for the Red Bulls at Yankee Stadium, a scoreline chanted by red-clad fans just about every derby since. There was the first NYCFC win that followed at Yankee Stadium and two additional wins this year to suggest the rivalry has changed colors.

There was also the first-ever U.S. Open Cup meeting, a 1-0 victory in June for the Red Bulls that helped launch their run to their second-ever Open Cup final.

There’s just one thing missing though – a playoff meeting.

“That’s when everything will be on the line and that’s when this ‘Hudson River Derby’ will be at the highest limit, under the brightest lights,” Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan said after Friday’s 1-1 draw at Red Bull Arena. “That’s going to be very exciting for everyone.”

A year ago it seemed the rivals were on a postseason collision course. A Red Bulls win over the Montreal Impact and an NYCFC victory over Toronto FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals would have set up a scintillating showdown with an MLS Cup berth on the line.

Of course, we know how that turned out. The Red Bulls fizzled against the Impact and NYCFC crashed and burned 7-0 on aggregate.

Instead of the NY Derby, fans were treated to the 401 Derby in the Eastern Conference Championship.

“I think everyone would love to see a game against them in the playoffs,” Red Bulls midfielder Sean Davis said. “The intensity of this rivalry continues to gain momentum each time we play.”

NYCFC is currently second in the East – and in the Supporters' Shield race, while the Red Bulls are within two points of third-place Chicago. The possibility is there, but it’s still some ways off.

“We’re fully aware that if we get to the playoffs and we see them, that will be a heavy moment for both teams and one that both teams will be up to an exciting proposition for both clubs and for the league,” Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsch said. “So we have some time before and some potential to get to that point, but I think everyone’s aware of it.”

Although NYCFC has tilted the rivalry in their favor this year, NYCFC captain David Villa doesn’t think that momentum necessarily carries over to the playoffs.

“I always say the same, each game is different. We played well against them this year. It’s great for our fans, for our supporters because everyone remembered the first year and the second year some games that was a little bit bad for us,” Villa said. “If we play against them in the playoffs, it’s a different game. We try to be in the playoffs, of course. Red Bulls will try too. Let’s see. Different games always.”

While the fans – and media alike – would salivate for a two-legged series in November, NYCFC midfielder Alex Ring isn’t concerned about the postseason opposition.

“If it's Red Bulls, if it's Toronto, I don’t really care because at the end of the day we have to play the team that comes in front of us. if want to win, we have to destroy them and that’s how it is,” Ring said. “Of course, it would probably be something special in the playoffs. I understand that from your guys point of view and the fans, but for me I really don’t care. I came here to win and whoever stands in the way has to go.”