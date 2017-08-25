MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Greg Garza, Carlos Carmona, Anibal Godoy

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to three players following the midweek portion of Week 25 of the 2017 MLS regular season.

Carlos Carmona hands to face/head/neck

The Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta United midfielder Carlos Carmona in violation of league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent and fined him an undisclosed amount for his actions. The incident in question took place in second-half stoppage time of Atlanta's match against D.C. United on Aug. 23.

Greg Garza simulation/embellishment

The Disciplinary Committee has found Atlanta defender Greg Garza guilty of simulation/embellishment and fined him an undisclosed amount. The incident took place during the 23rd minute of Atlanta's match against D.C. on Aug. 23.

Anibal Godoy failure to leave the field

The Disciplinary Committee has fined San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Anibal Godoy an undisclosed amount for failure to leave the field in an orderly manner. The incident took place in the 61st minute of San Jose's match against Real Salt Lake on Aug. 23, following a red card to Godoy.