Clint Dempsey and Diego Valeri both reached the 50-goal milestones for their clubs on the same day: August 12.

For Dempsey, it was his 50th goal in all competitions for Seattle, while Valeri reached the 50-goal mark in regular season play for Portland.

Ahead of the Cascadia Cup clash between the Sounders and Timbers at CenturyLink Field on Sunday, the two club icons described the other's game and shared congratulations on their recent achievements.