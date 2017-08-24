ExtraTime Radio: How Lamar Hunt kept MLS alive | MLS storytime w/ Dan Hunt

LISTEN: Remember when MLS was close to folding in 2001? Odds are you don't, thanks to Lamar Hunt and his family of sports entreprenuers. FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt sits down with the guys for a fascinating round of MLS storytime. Subscribe now and "Like" our Facebook page so you never miss a show! Download this episode!

In the midst of a Heineken Rivalry Road trip, the guys sit down with FC Dallas owner Dan Hunt for an extra special edition of MLS storytime. From his father Lamar's contagious love for the game to the day in 2001 when it looked like the league was dead, Hunt takes the guys behind the scenes of one of American soccer's leading families and the league they helped build from scratch.

That's not all. There's plenty of midweek action to break down, as well as a full slate of rivalry games at the weekend.

