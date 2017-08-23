PREVIEW: Soccer in the ‘Sip | The Movement pres. by AT&T

In episode five of The Movement presented by AT&T (Season Two), host Calen Carr travels to Jackson, Mississippi.

Despite not being known as a soccer hotbed, Jackson launched the career of longtime MLS-vet Justin Mapp and vaulted Marlon Hairston of the Colorado Rapids and Marcus Epps of the Philadelphia Union to the league in recent years. Carr explores how these players emerged from the nascent Mississippi soccer scene and laid the foundation for the game to grow in “the ‘Sip.” Calen Carr, the host of The Movement presented by AT&T, is a former MLS forward for the Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire.

