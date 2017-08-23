MLS Disciplinary Committee fines Portland's Sebastian Blanco, RBNY's Felipe

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued fines to two players following Week 24 of the 2017 regular season.

Sebastian Blanco hands to face/head/neck

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Portland Timbers midfielder Sebastian Blanco an undisclosed amount for violating league policy regarding hands to the face, head or neck of an opponent. The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of Portland's match against the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 18.

Felipe simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls midfielder Felipe an undisclosed amount after finding him guilty of simulation/embellishment. The incident occurred in the 32nd minute of New York's match against the Portland Timbers on Aug. 18.