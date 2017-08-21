Kick Off: Seattle, NYCFC earn dramatic comeback wins | Toronto march on

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Dramatic comeback in Seattle

Defending MLS Cup champs Seattle moved to the Western summit after a 2-1 comeback victory over guests Minnesota United on Sunday night. Clint Dempsey buried the winning spot kick in stoppage time to post their sixth win during a nine-game unbeaten run. RECAP

Though the Sounders admitted they were too "casual" in their approach to the match, head coach Brian Schmetzer lauded his charges for the winning attitude that allowed them to rally for the points. READ MORE

NYCFC rookie comes through

New York City FC staged their seventh comeback victory of the season on Sunday, hitting twice in the final 13 minutes for a 2-1 triumph over visiting New England. Rookie Jonathan Lewis fired the stoppage time winner to keep the hosts within four points of the Eastern penthouse. RECAP

After the Bronx bombers pulled off yet another late rally, star man David Villa lauded Lewis as a rare youngster who plays without fear. READ MORE

Reds put out the Fire

On Saturday night, Toronto FC stayed clear at the top of the Supporters' Shield standings with a strong 3-1 road win over visiting Chicago. Recent signing Nicolas Hasler broke a second-half deadlock with his first MLS goal. RECAP

In the aftermath of another big win by the Reds, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle noted that Greg Vanney's crew have a chance to make history as they chase several regular season standards. READ MORE

Golazo fuels SKC win

Sporting KC stayed level on points with the Sounders atop the West thanks to a 2-0 home win over FC Dallas. The home side posted their league-best 10th clean sheet of the season to extend their home unbeaten streak in MLS play to 22 games. RECAP

Many observers were concerned about Sporting KC's attack when Dom Dwyer went through the out door, but Diego Rubio has delighted the locals by grabbing hold of the striker role since the trade. READ MORE

Red-hot Impact climb above playoff line

Ignacio Piatti fired his second double of the week to lead Montreal to a 3-1 victory over guests Real Salt Lake on Saturday. On the strength of their fourth straight win, Mauro Bello's boys moved into the East's last playoff slot. RECAP

Though his Impact status for next season is currently up in the air, Piatti is in his top form of the season. The Montreal attack ace now has netted six goals in the last four games to move into a third-place tie on the league scoring chart. READ MORE

Leveling out the MLS Cup field

With the season now headed down the back stretch, the Armchair Analyst has sectioned all 22 clubs into tiers based on their postseason outlook. READ MORE

Canada call up dozen MLSers

Ahead of their September 2 friendly against Jamaica, Canada manager Octavio Zambrano has summoned a group of 24 players, half of whom are based in MLS. READ MORE

They will, however, need to make do without veteran midfielder Will Johnson. The Orlando City man is set to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering an ankle sprain in their Saturday draw with Crew SC. READ MORE

Exports: Pulisic, Wright ring the bell

Christian Pulisic scored Borussia Dortmund's first goal of the Bundesliga season, striking an excellent early winner in their 3-0 victory at Wolfsburg. READ MORE

Meanwhile, down in the German second flight, Schalke talent Haji Wright kicked off his Sandhausen loan spell by bagging the visitors' third in a 4-0 road rout of Dynamo Dresden. READ MORE

