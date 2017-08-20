San Jose Earthquakes 2, Philadelphia Union 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Shea Salinas drew a foul in the box in the last minute of second-half stoppage time, and Chris Wondolowski buried the game-tying penalty just before the final whistle to force a 2-2 draw between the San Jose Earthquakes and Philadelphia Union Saturday night.

The Union were just seconds away from their second road win, but instead, San Jose avoided their second home loss of the season.

The Earthquakes struck quickly, Vako taking a cross, turning and firing the ball into the net in the third minute for his second goal of the season. But the Union held together, and Jack Elliott finished off a flurry of activity in front of the San Jose net with his first career goal in the 35th minute.

Roland Alberg's goal gave the Union a lead they held for 39 minutes in the second half. San Jose lost defender Florian Jungwirth in the 19th minute to a shoulder injury after he collided with goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.

Goals

3' – SJ – Vako | Watch

35' – PHI – Jack Elliott | Watch

55' – PHI – Roland Alberg | Watch

90+4 – SJ – Chris Wondolowski (PK) | Watch

Three Things

WONDO AT 131: Make that 131 career MLS goals for the veteran Wondolowski, who gave the home crowd something grand to go home with despite a disappointing draw. Wondo is just three goals away from surpassing Jaime Moreno for third place on the league's all-time goals scored list, four from moving past Jeff Cunningham for second place and 14 away from tying Landon Donovan for the all-time record. SALINAS REACHED 250: Salinas has been around MLS for a long time, but he's only 31 years old and showed that he's got plenty of life in his legs. In career game No. 250, Salinas drew the late foul on Union defender Joshua Yaro and saved his team from what could have been a devastating home loss, given the current playoff standings and how important it is for San Jose to put up points to stay in the hunt. PHILLY FOLLY: The Union were seconds away from what could have been a huge confidence-building win, and could have moved past Orlando City FC in the East with three points, leaving them four out of the final playoff spot. It wasn't to be. Instead, Philadelphia remained in ninth place with three of their next four games on the road, and the road has not been so kind to them this season.

