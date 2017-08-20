New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

For more than 75 minutes, the New England Revolution did everything right at Yankee Stadium, defending tenaciously against New York City FC's vaunted attack and capitalizing on a Sean Johnson goalkeeping error to snatch the lead.

Then David Villa stepped up yet again, and Jonathan Lewis soon followed suit.

Capitalizing on a moment of hesitation amid the Revs defense as Ben Sweat sent a low cross into the six-yard box, NYCFC's Spanish superstar scored his MLS-leading 19th goal of the year in the 77th minute to cancel out Teal Bunbury's opener.

That set the stage for the substitute Lewis to play the hero in injury time. The rookie latched onto Sweat's deflected shot and lashed an opportunistic finish, his second in as many games, into the roof of Cody Cropper's net to deliver a last-gasp victory that keeps City within range of league leaders Toronto FC.

Goals

57' – NE – Teal Bunbury Watch

77' – NYC – David Villa Watch

90+4' – NYC – Jonathan Lewis

Three Things

VILLA, YET AGAIN: What more is there to say about El Guaje? The first player in NYCFC history remains their most important, with his intensity, leadership, relentless work rate and of course, goals by the bucketload. City were on course for just their second home loss of 2017 on Sunday, but Villa refused to allow it. He remains well on top of the MLS Golden Boot race, and might even be taking aim at the all-time single-season record of 27. ANTI-BLUE BLUEPRINT: The Revs go home empty-handed and hurting, with their dwindling playoff hopes in tatters. Their efforts in stifling City on their own turf may have given other teams a few useful lessons for the weeks ahead, however. New England kept their defensive shape, pushed NYCFC's possession game towards the flanks and clustered numbers around Villa. It nearly worked. 💬 | @OfficialVieira: "Today, we didn’t play our best because of New England but we wanted to win and we had a positive attitude." #NYCFC — New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 21, 2017 SEANJOHN BAILED OUT: Johnson has been a steady presence in the City nets this season, yet he'll be blushing at the gaffe that allowed the Revolution to seize the advantage in this one. The 'keeper seemed to be caught unsighted when Andrew Farrell sent a half-clearance back into the goalmouth after a Revs set piece, allowing it to carom off his torso and fall at Bunbury's feet. He was as happy about the comeback as anyone in sky blue: Sometimes things happen out of your control..glad I had a group of guys in front of me that had my back tonight!! Can truly say #WeAreOne 🙏🏽 — Sean Johnson (@SeanJohnGK) August 21, 2017

