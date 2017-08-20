GOAL: Jonathan Lewis' laser wins it for NYCFC

August 20, 20178:04PM EDT

Goal! Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC) scores from the right side of the box to the top left corner of the goal. New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 1. Assisted by Ben Sweat.

Goals
