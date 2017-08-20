GOAL: Jonathan Lewis' laser wins it for NYCFC

Goal! Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC) scores from the right side of the box to the top left corner of the goal. New York City FC 2, New England Revolution 1. Assisted by Ben Sweat.
The Third Rail Supporters gear | mlsstore.com
Shop mlsstore.com for the special Mitchell & Ness supporters gears or NYCFC hats, hoodies, jerseys, and shirts.
Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter
Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips