Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco says he wants to be the best

TORONTO – There is no denying his impact on the field for Toronto FC, but when it comes to Sebastian Giovinco, integrating the right mentality has been just as important as the goals and assists.

“[We] know we have to win,” said Giovinco on Thursday ahead of a crucial fixture against the Chicago Fire (8 pm ET | TSN1; MLS LIVE in the US). “We don't change [anything week-to-week]; the mentality is always [to] win.”

That drive, to play every game, score every goal, is evident upon watching the Italian attacker grace the pitch. Asked where that desire comes from, Giovinco was cut and dry.

“I want to be the best," Giovinco said to reporters. "If you score, if you assist, if you win, you are the best. If not, no.”

And it is something that has been a part of his game as long as he can remember.

“Yeah, [I have always been like that],” smiled Giovinco. “This is part of my career. In Juventus you learn to win. Now I try to put this mentality here.”

The diminutive playmaker has seen TFC evolve to match his demands during his three yeas at the club. Toronto are now able to impose themselves and their game on the opposition more often than not, and the positive results are piling up as evidenced by their leading position in the race for the Supporters' Shield.

“Compared to the [past], now we are more convinced [of] our quality,” said Giovinco. “We know we can win [against] everybody."

Giovinco has scored 11 goals and delivered six assists through 19 appearances in 2017. Strong numbers, to be sure, but not his MVP-level best of the last two years. That might be a cause for concern to some Toronto FC fans, but the 30-year-old star has a take on why his numbers have dropped.

“It is more difficult,” said Giovinco prior to explaining how teams have changed their approach to defending him and forward partner Jozy Altidore. “Before when teams played against us, they wanted to win. Now they don't want to lose. But if we don't score, others will. This is good.”

Toronto already have 14 different goalscorers heading into the weekend. Justin Morrow and Victor Vazquez, each with five, lead the rest of the contributors.

They could add to that figure this weekend when they head to Chicago, where the Fire are unbeaten on the season. The match not only presents a chance to "stretch the points" between the Eastern leaders and those in pursuit, according to Giovinco, but it will also provide a measuring stick against the talented likes of Bastian Schweinsteiger ahead of a postseason that is quickly approaching.

“He's one of the best players in that position,” said Giovinco of the German midfielder. “He brings quality, personality. [Having a player like Schweinsteiger] is important for the league and also for those who play against him. We see our level, compared to him, is it good or no? It's a good indication.”