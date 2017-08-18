MLS players express support for Barcelona in wake of terrorist attacks

As the eyes of the world turned to Spain in the wake of Thursday’s tragic terrorist attacks in and around Barcelona, a pair of MLS players with deep connections to area took to Twitter to express their support for the victims and city.

NYCFC forward and Spain’s all-time leading scorer David Villa played for Barcelona from 2010-2013. He wrote on Thursday that “all my strength and solidarity are with the victims and families of the Barcelona attack.”

Toda mi fuerza y solidaridad con las víctimas y familiares del atentado de Barcelona. #FuerzaBarcelona — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) August 17, 2017

New LA Galaxy signing Jonathan dos Santos is one of several MLS players who grew up in the Barcelona academy, graduating from the club’s youth system and signing with the first-team in 2009. He remained with the Blaugrana until 2014, when he moved down the Mediterranean coast to Villarreal. He expressed his support for “all of those affected” on Thursday night.