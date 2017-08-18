Kick Off: Must-win matches across Week 24 weekend slate | POR-NY tonight

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Red Bulls rumble into Portland

Fresh from earning a US Open Cup final trip, the New York Red Bulls will cross the country to tackle Portland under Friday night lights (10 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in USA; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Timbers, who have struggled at home of late, are actually winless (0W-1L-2D) against the Red Bulls at Providence Park. PREVIEW

Even though his milestone strike came as late consolation in last week's 4-1 loss to Toronto FC, Diego Valeri's Timbers teammates did not shy away from celebrating his 50th MLS goal. The tally made him just the 18th MLS player in the 50-goal, 50-assist club, as well as the third fastest to earn inclusion. READ MORE

Key Shield battle in Chicago

Having lost four straight on the road, Chicago will thankfully return home just in time for Saturday's important skirmish against Supporters' Shield leaders Toronto FC (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TSN in Canada). Though the Reds went winless on their first 10 visits to Toyota Park, they broke their duck there last season. PREVIEW

Though some folks in New York may disagree, Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic figures this may be the biggest game of the entire MLS season. Any way you slice it, the match will be huge for his side, who have dropped five in a row against Toronto FC. READ MORE

Scuffling contenders duel in KC

Two contenders for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, Sporting KC and FC Dallas, will be trying to right their ships when they collide on Saturday (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). FCD, who haven't scored in their last 310 minutes at Children's Mercy Park, have but three wins in their last nine league games, while the home side have only posted two in that same span. PREVIEW

As Sporting KC look for new sources of offense in the wake of Dom Dwyer's departure, head coach Peter Vermes says Latif Blessing (photo below) is improving by the week. The 20-year-old has three goals and two helpers in his last eight starts across all competitions. READ MORE

West leaders make trap Vancouver trip

New West front-runners Houston are out on one of their least favorite road trips for Saturday's match against a Vancouver side trying to rise above the playoff line (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TSN in Canada). The Dynamo have yet to win in six tries at BC Place, but they did grab their first-ever point there from last year's 1-1 draw. PREVIEW

With playmaker Tomas Martinez now available and competing for his spot, Dynamo ace Alex will return from suspension looking to solidify his place in the lineup. READ MORE

Loons get another crack at Seattle

Two weeks after suffering a 4-0 home loss to Seattle, Minnesota United will travel to the Pacific northwest for a nationally televised rematch on Sunday night (9:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes in USA; TSN in Canada). The champs will be looking to extend both their eight-game unbeaten run and their club-record 400-minute shutout streak. PREVIEW

Meanwhile, according to a Polski Sport report, Minnesota United have submitted an offer (in Polish) for Lechia Gdansk's Poland winger Slawomir Peszko. However, the outlet also suggests he is unlikely to move before next summer's World Cup. READ MORE

Revs roll into NYC

The lead chasers in the East will square off against a conference foe catching fire with three wins in the last four games when New York City FC host New England for a Sunday tilt (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Revs, who urgently need more victories to get back in the playoff race, have lost just once in their four previous visits to the Bronx. PREVIEW

Streaking sides clash in Montreal

Two teams on hot streaks will do battle in Montreal on Saturday when the Impact host Real Salt Lake (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US; TVAS in Canada). A bad omen for the visitors: a home team has yet to lose in the series between the two, with Montreal winning both their Stade Saputo fixtures by a combined 7-3 margin. PREVIEW

Though the Impact are suddenly rolling, there is a background issue causing concern around Stade Saputo. With contract extension talks sluggish, Montreal star man Ignacio Piatti has hinted that he may not be back next season. READ MORE

Union go the way to San Jose

San Jose and Philadelphia will clash at Avaya on Saturday with different motivations (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Quakes will want to hang on to the last playoff slot in the West, while their visitors will be desperate to shave their six-point deficit from the East playoff line. PREVIEW

While most observers expect the Union to splurge on a central playmaker in the offseason, young Philly midfielder Adam Najem is aiming to become the No. 10 his team sorely needs. READ MORE

Must win for Orlando vs. Crew SC

With the teams directly behind them catching fire, Columbus Crew SC head to Orlando City for a key Saturday contest (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). After failing to win in their first three meetings with the Lions, Crew SC have won the last two by a 6-1 combined margin. PREVIEW

With time running down and other teams rounding into playoff form, Ben Baer says this is a must-win game for an Orlando City side falling behind in the postseason race. READ MORE

Strugglers meet in Colorado

A pair of sides desperate for a win will lock horns on Saturday when Colorado welcome D.C. United (9 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Rapids are winless in five, while their weekend hosts have gone without a victory for eight games. PREVIEW

The squad got a little lighter in the nation's capital on Thursday, as D.C. agreed to mutually terminate the contract of veteran attacker Sebastien Le Toux. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

The Movement: Calen Carr witnesses the renaissance in Chicago