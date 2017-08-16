Colorado Rapids vs. DC United | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Colorado Rapids vs. D.C. United

2017 MLS Regular Season

Dick’s Sporting Goods Park – Commerce City, Colo.

Saturday, August 19 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Two clubs in the midst of a makeover will put their new looks to the test on Saturday when the Colorado Rapids, fresh off a coaching change, host D.C. United, who just made some serious waves in the recently-closed secondary transfer window.

It'll be fairly surreal for the Rapids and their fans to show up on Saturday evening and not see Pablo Mastroeni. After all, the former US international has been either a player or coach for the Rapids for all but one-half of the last 15 years. Still, with the Rapids hovering above the Western Conference basement (above Minnesota only on points per game), the front office clearly felt it was time for a change with the team heading for its third losing season in four years with Mastroeni as coach.

In a Denver Post op-ed, sporting director/interim GM Padraig Smith and interim CBO Wayne Brant outlined a vision for a more forward-thinking, attacking team, and Saturday will be the first chance for interim head coach Steve Cooke to test that vision on the field.

D.C. head coach Ben Olsen will be hoping for a better outing from his new charges than he saw last week, when United fell 1-0 at home to Real Salt Lake in a game that stretched over 24 hours due to a weather-related postponement. Olsen lit into his charges after the game, and must now see if he'll get a response that can lift his side from rock bottom in the Supporters' Shield standings. US international Paul Arriola did make his D.C. debut in that game, with teenage Bolivian forward Bruno Miranda also making his first appearance in the black-and-red off the bench. Russell Canouse, a former US youth international, could also be in line for his D.C. debut after making the 18 against RSL, though the team's other big signing of the summer, Zoltan Stieber, is still awaiting his work visa as of Tuesday per the Washington Post.

Colorado Rapids

Suspended: D Mike da Fonte (yellow card accumulation)

D Mike da Fonte (yellow card accumulation) Suspended after next caution: M Micheal Azira

M Micheal Azira International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Bobby Burling (foot injury), GK Zac MacMath (meniscus surgery); D Axel Sjoberg

Projected Starting XI

4-4-2, right to left

GK: Tim Howard – Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Axel Sjoberg, Mekeil Williams – Marlon Hairston, Micheal Azira, Mohamed Saeid, Shkelzen Gashi – Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle

Notes: Colorado have conceded nine goals and lost two of their last four home league games (1W-1D). They had conceded nine goals and lost two of their previous 14 home league games (8W-4D).

D.C. United

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: D Sean Franklin

D Sean Franklin International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – M Rob Vincent, M Ian Harkes, M Patrick Nyarko, F Deshorn Brown

Projected Starting XI

4-2-3-1, right to left

GK: Bill Hamid – Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Chris Odoi-Atsem – Marcelo Sarvas, Jared Jeffrey – Paul Arriola, Luciano Acosta, Nick DeLeon – Patrick Mullins

Notes: D.C. United have lost seven straight MLS road games, which is tied for the fourth highest streak in franchise history and approaching the record of 12 set between July 18, 2001 and July 6, 2002. … D.C. United have just two players with more than 20 chances created this season: Luciano Acosta (38) and Lloyd Sam (37).

All-Time Series

The Rapids have not won once in their last six games against D.C. United (2L-4D), dating back to May 15, 2011. Three of these six matches have been 1-1 draws, including the last two games the teams have played against each other.

Overall: Colorado 13 wins (52 goals) … D.C. 18 wins (67 goals) … Ties 10

Colorado 13 wins (52 goals) … D.C. 18 wins (67 goals) … Ties 10 At COL: Colorado 10 wins (33 goals) … D.C. 6 wins (24 goals) … Ties 4

Referees

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Assistant Referees: Frank Anderson, Jason White

4th Official: Baldomero Toledo

VAR: Jon Freemon