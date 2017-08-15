Kick Off: RBNY face Cincinnati in USOC semi | Nashville share stadium plans

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Red Bulls take aim at USOC final

The New York Red Bulls will square off against underdog hosts FC Cincinnati on Tuesday with a U.S. Open Cup final berth on the line (8 pm ET | live stream on MLSsoccer.com). As they say, something's gotta give; the USL side have yet to concede in the tournament, while the Red Bulls will arrive having scored 20 times in their last six league contests. PREVIEW

Now just one win away from only the second U.S. Open Cup final in club history, the Red Bulls know they need to hold their nerve in front of what is sure to be a raucous sell-out crowd of more than 30,000 Cincinnati supporters. READ MORE

FC Dallas: Acosta staying

Despite the ongoing transfer buzz surrounding 22-year-old Kellyn Acosta, FC Dallas president Dan Hunt revealed that the club hasn't received a formal offer for the young US midfielder. READ MORE

Week 23 honor roll

Montreal and New York City FC were the only clubs to place a pair of players on the MLSsoccer.com Team of the Week. Impact debutant Samuel Piette was among those honored, while reigning MVP David Villa made the team for the fifth time in the last eight rounds. READ MORE

Nemeth eager to get started

Though still a few weeks away from match fitness, fresh New England Revolution recruit Krisztian Nemeth promises to be even better than he was when he starred for Sporting Kansas City in 2015. READ MORE

Toronto lose starter to injury

For the second time this season, Toronto FC are set to go a considerable amount of time without center back Nick Hagglund. The Reds defender has been sidelined until at least late September due to a left MCL sprain suffered in their weekend win over Portland. READ MORE

Racing after Laba?

An Argentine scribe reports that Racing Club have tabled an offer to bring Vancouver defensive midfielder Matias Laba back to his homeland. READ MORE

Future of US goalkeeping

On the heels of a stunning performance in LA by a rejuvenated Sean Johnson, Will Parchman shines a light on the top candidates who have a chance to contend for the USA's No. 1 goalkeeper spot in the near future. READ MORE

Johnson is also riding the elevator up in this week's stock report of MLS players in the USMNT and Canadian national team pool. READ MORE

Expansion: Nashville's art show

Though the building's financing has yet to be finalized, Nashville's expansion group has released initial renderings of a proposed 30,000-seat stadium to be built just south of downtown. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Must-Watch:

Susannah and Calen bring you this week's edition of This Week In MLS