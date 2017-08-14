Stock Up, Stock Down: Toronto's Morrow, Montreal's Piette boost prospects

With the next international break less than a month away, a host of MLS players will be hoping to make a good impression and earn a coveted call-up.

As such, we're back with another report on which US national team and Canada national team candidates are earning a ride on the up elevator and who is tumbling down the depth chart.

US national team

UP

Justin Morrow – The Toronto FC left back made weekend headlines with his first career two-goal game in their patient 4-1 rout of the Portland Timbers. Morrow now has five goals on the season, tying his career best with 10 games left on the schedule. In addition, he helped school the Timbers by chalking up nine total defensive stops and seven positive passes in or into the attacking third.

Sean Johnson – Rising in the US 'keeper pool is certainly not an easy climb, but the New York City FC man is doing his best to break into the top three. Johnson keyed his side's weekend win at the LA Galaxy with four crucial reactions saves and an important rush off the line to smother a good Ema Boateng chance while the game was still scoreless. The result lifted the former Fire netminder into a tie for the league lead in wins.

DOWN

Tommy McNamara – It's shouldn't be hard to shine on an NYCFC side that stands second in the league, but McNamara has struggled to reach the spotlight this summer. Despite starting nine of his side's last 11 games (which has seen them go 7-2-2), the Gold Cup provisional squad member hasn't notched an assist since June and hasn't scored since mid-May. In Saturday's win, he didn't complete a single positive pass in the final third and often failed to help slow a flank-driven Galaxy attack that fired 21 shots.

Brek Shea – It's been a long international fall since the Vancouver attacker bagged the USMNT's Gold Cup winner in 2013. Shea, who hasn't enjoyed a cap in nearly two years, isn't closing on a return with his club form. In six starts and as many sub appearances over the last three months, he's tallied just one assist and a single shot on goal.

Canada national team

UP

Samuel Piette – As noted by Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle, the newly acquired Montreal Impact midfielder turned heads in his debut. Piette helped the Impact shut down Philadelphia Union strike ace CJ Sapong by strangling the life out of his supply line. The defensive midfielder rang up a game-high seven tackles, nine recovery plays in the Impact half and added in a pair of blocks in the area for good measure. He also completed 55 of 60 passes, including 11 in or into the Union end.

Patrice Bernier – As good as he was, Piette didn't do it alone on Saturday. Canada skipper Bernier continued making his case to remain in the team at age 37 by acting as midfield metronome to continually send Montreal running toward the final third.

DOWN

Jonathan Osorio – The Toronto midfielder lost his place in the lineup early in the season and seems to be getting further away from gaining it back. Osorio hasn't started a league match since in over three months, has managed but two interceptions all season and is averaging just 0.68 key passes per 90 minutes (or less than half his 2016 rate).

Jordan Hamilton – With the league-leading Reds now nearly back to full strength following a spate of injures and Gold Cup defections, Hamilton has been unable to find the field in their last four matches. In a suddenly deepening Canada strike stable, out of sight likely also means out of mind.