EA Sports FIFA 18 to add playable StubHub Center, MLS broadcast package

The release of EA Sports FIFA 18 is just around the corner, and as always there will be plenty of new goodies for fans of the beautiful game and, this year, fans of the LA Galaxy and MLS.

It was revealed on Saturday that the LA Galaxy's StubHub Center would be the latest MLS stadium to be featured in the game, joining Seattle's CenturyLink Field and Vancouver's BC Place. You can check out an in-game rendering of the stadium above.

In addition, FIFA 18 will feature a new MLS presentation package. You can get a taste of the package, featuring the Galaxy and Toronto FC, right here: