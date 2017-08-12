Video Review: Orlando City's Kaka shown a red card for violent conduct

In second-half stoppage time of the Week 23 match between the New York Red Bulls and Orlando City, referee Jorge Gonzalez ordered a Video Review of a confrontation between players from both teams.

The Video Review resulted in a red card to Orlando City’s Kaka for violent conduct (hands to the face), while New York’s Sean Davis and Orlando’s Cristian Higuita were cautioned.

The match resumed with a Red Bulls throw-in from the point where the ball went out of play prior to the confrontation.

For more information on Video Review and to watch reviews from previous matches, visit MLSsoccer.com/VideoReview.