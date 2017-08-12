Video Review: Foul reviewed for potential New England Revolution penalty

In the 68th minute of the Week 23 match between the New England Revolution and Vancouver Whitecaps, referee Ismail Elfath ordered a Video Review for a potential penalty kick after a foul committed by Vancouver’s Tim Parker on New England’s Antonio Delamea at the edge of the penalty area.

Following the Video Review, Elfath upheld his original on-field decision to award the Revolution a free kick outside the box. The match resumed with the Revolution set piece positioned just outside the penalty area.

