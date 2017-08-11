MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Gruezo additional game, fines De Leeuw

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued one suspension and one fine following Weeks 21 and 22 of the 2017 MLS regular season. Additionally, MLS Commissioner Don Garber has issued fines to three coaches for public criticism of officials.

Gruezo violent conduct

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has suspended FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Gruezo for one additional game (two games total) and fined him an undisclosed amount for violent conduct that endangered the safety of an opponent. The incident took place in the 58th minute of FC Dallas' match against Vancouver on July 29. Gruezo was originally issued a red card for the play and served the first game of his suspension on Aug. 5 against Philadelphia. He will serve the second game of his suspension on Aug. 12 against the Colorado Rapids.

De Leeuw simulation/embellishment

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Chicago Fire forward Michael De Leeuw an undisclosed amount after finding him guilty of simulation/embellishment. The incident took place during the 44th minute of Chicago's match against New England on Aug. 5.

Berhalter, Marsch, Petke fined

MLS Commissioner Don Garber has issued undisclosed fines to Columbus Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter, New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch, and Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke for their public criticisms of the officials.