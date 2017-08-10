Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes

2017 MLS Regular Season

BBVA Compass Stadium – Houston, Texas

August 12, 2017 – 9 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Two Western Conference outfits with playoff aspirations will lock horns in the Space City on Friday night, with the Houston Dynamo looking to keep their unbeaten home record intact while the San Jose Earthquakes aim to snap the Dynamo’s run and extend their win streak to three games.

With the Quakes boasting a new-look, attacking style under head coach Chris Leitch, who took over from Dom Kinnear in June, and the Dynamo boasting one of the most lethal transition games in the league, the matchup has the potential to light up the scoreboard.

The match could also give fans of both teams a chance to see their new Designated Players in action, with the Quakes’ Vako looking to make his first MLS start after three appearances off the bench and new Houston man Tomas Martinez on the hunt for his first minutes in an orange jersey.

Houston Dynamo

Suspended: Alex (red card)

Alex (red card) Suspended after next caution: Juan David Cabezas, A.J. DeLaGarza, Alberth Elis

Juan David Cabezas, A.J. DeLaGarza, Alberth Elis International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: D George Malki (torn ACL); M Eric Alexander (right knee MCL sprain)

Projected Starting XI

(4-3-3, right to left)

GK: Tyler Deric – A.J. DeLaGarza, Adolfo Machado, Leonardo, Dylan Remick – Ricardo Clark, Juan David Cabezas, Boniek Garcia – Alberth Elis, Erick Torres, Romell Quioto

Notes: Houston have scored in 11 straight home games, five games short of their franchise record of 16 (from May 17, 2015 to May 15, 2016). The 11-game streak is the third longest in franchise history. … Houston have scored 16 set-piece goals this year, tied with Toronto for the most of any team in the league.

San Jose Earthquakes

Suspended: None

None Suspended after next caution: Andres Imperiale

Andres Imperiale International Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT – D Harold Cummings (leg surgery), M Marc Pelosi (left knee injury), M Anibal Godoy (knee injury); QUESTONABLE – M Jahmir Hyka (hamstring injury); D Kip Colvey (knee injury)

Projected Starting XI

(3-5-2, right to left)

GK: David Bingham – Florian Jungwirth, Victor Bernardez, Andres Imperiale – Nick Lima, Jackson Yueill, Tommy Thompson, Darwin Ceren, Shea Salinas – Chris Wondolowski, Marco Ureña

Notes: San Jose have lost four straight road games, their longest streak since they lost five straight from September 28, 2016 to April 1, 2017. … The Quakes are completing 9.3 dribbles per game this season, the most of any MLS team in 2017.

All-Time Series

This will be the second meeting between the Dynamo and Quakes in 2017. Houston picked up a 2-0 home win on April 22. The two teams will meet again in San Jose on Sept. 16.

Overall: Houston 10 wins (26 goals) … San Jose 7 wins (23 goals) … Ties 2

Houston 10 wins (26 goals) … San Jose 7 wins (23 goals) … Ties 2 At HOU: Houston 6 wins (15 goals) … San Jose 2 wins (8 goals) … Ties 1

Referees

Referee: Ricardo Salazar

Assistant Referees: Jeffrey Greeson, Felisha Mariscal

4th Official: Baboucarr Jallow

VAR: Juan Guzman