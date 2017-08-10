FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

2017 MLS Match Preview

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Tex.

Saturday, August 12 – 8 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

FC Dallas have had a couple of bad weeks. After a five-game unbeaten run, they were dominated at home by Vancouver Whitecaps FC to the tune of 4-0, and followed it up with a 3-1 loss at the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. It's the second time this season that Oscar Pareja's team has dropped back-to-back games and is not something you would expect from the 2016 Supporters' Shield winners.

The two losses have dropped Dallas back into the pack in the Western Conference playoff race, with their nine wins matching six other teams. They still have the highest points-per-game average, but will need to take advantage of their games in hand. They'll try to get back on track this Saturday against a desperate Colorado Rapids team.

FC Dallas

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: None

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Jesse Gonzalez – Hernan Grana, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa – Carlos Gruezo, Kellyn Acosta – Michael Barrios, Mauro Diaz, Roland Lamah – Maxi Urruti

Notes: FC Dallas average 2.23 points per home game in regular-season action under Oscar Pareja. Since Pareja took over at the start of the 2014 MLS season, only the New York Red Bulls (2.19), Atlanta United (2.11) and the Seattle Sounders (2.05) average more than two points per home game in regular-season play.

Colorado Rapids

Suspended : None

: None Int’l Duty : None

: None Injury Report: OUT: D Bobby Burling (foot injury), GK Zac MacMath (meniscus surgery)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2): GK: Tim Howard — Eric Miller, Jared Watts, Axel Sjoberg, Mike da Fonte — Marlon Hairston, Micheal Azira, Mohammed Saeid, Shkelzen Gashi — Dominique Badji, Kevin Doyle

Notes: Colorado have not won in their last 10 road games. It is the seventh time in franchise history that they have had a 10-game road winless streak. If they fail to win against Dallas, it will tie for the third longest winless streak in franchise history at 11...Micheal Azira has 166 interceptions in regular-season action since the start of MLS 2016, the second-most of any player in the league in that time frame.

All-Time Series

Overall: Dallas lead 31-22-14

Dallas lead 31-22-14 At Dallas: Dallas lead 22-8-4

Referees

Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Apolinar Mariscal

Fourth Official: Daniel Radford

VAR: Dave Gantar