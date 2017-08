In episode three of season two of The Movement presented by AT&T, host Calen Carr travels to Salt Lake City to see how Real Salt Lake are a unifying force in their community, combining the city’s deep roots with the LDS church and its growing, diverse population to create a vibrant and passionate soccer culture.

Calen Carr, the host of The Movement presented by AT&T, is a former MLS forward for the Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire.

Watch the full episode on Thursday, August 10.

Watch more of The Movement presented by AT&T