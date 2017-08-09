Kick Off: Transfer Deadline Day is here! | SKC duels SJ in USOC | Vela?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

SKC, Quakes duel in USOC semifinal

Three-time U.S. Open Cup champs Sporting KC will host San Jose in the first semifinal of this year's edition on Wednesday (8:30 pm ET | USsoccer.com). The Earthquakes have only reached this juncture of the tournament once, when they were knocked out by the Missouri Azzurri back in 2004. PREVIEW

Down to the transfer wire

With Wednesday's summer transfer deadline fast approaching, Andrew Wiebe offers up some need situations to watch around the league. READ MORE

Alert level: High

According to Soccer Insider Steven Goff, the moves are coming fast and furious for D.C. United. It seems they are ready to trade away veteran attacker Sebastian Le Toux and lure US youth international midfielder Russell Canouse from Hoffenheim. READ MORE

Over in Minnesota, local daily St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the Loons are close to a deal to acquire Columbus winger Ethan Finlay. The paper also say they're not stopping there, with the club also chasing a young South American winger. READ MORE

Meanwhile, English scribe Michael Warrington claims that Chicago, Toronto FC and Vancouver are all making moves for veteran Everton midfielder Gareth Barry. READ MORE

Report: Vela set for LAFC

The local Times reports that LAFC are ready to make their first big transfer splash with the DP-signing of Real Sociedad attack ace Carlos Vela. The Mexico will apparently stay with the La Liga club until January, and then make the move. READ MORE

Villa's hat trick earns him weekly honors

On Sunday, David Villa almost singlehandedly turned the Big Apple blue, and on Tuesday he was named Alcatel MLS Player of the Week. Villa's first MLS hat trick led New York City FC past their crosstown rivals, pushed him into first place in the league’s Golden Boot race and earned a second PotW honor for "El Guaje" this season. READ MORE

Injury report: Royer week-to-week

The New York Red Bulls are in wait-and-see mode with reigning Player of the Month Daniel Royer, who suffered a hyper-extended knee in their weekend derby loss at New York City FC. READ MORE

Chemistry class in Orlando

It's only been two weeks since the arrival of striker Dom Dwyer, but Orlando City are still trying to figure out how to create a potent partnership between him and Cyle Larin. READ MORE

Carleton's star rising in Atlanta

Writing for Bleacher Report, Noah Davis explains why Atlanta United teen phenom Andrew Carleton might be the Homegrown star US Soccer has been waiting for all along. READ MORE

